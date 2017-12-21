Mogwai Premiere New "Crossing the Road Material" Music Video

Scottish post-rockers Mogwai have always shown a penchant for fascinating, unorthodox music videos. Their newest, for the song "Crossing the Road Material," is no exception.

The video—directed by Anthony Crook—takes the form of a mini-documentary about a dirt-track racer named Johnny Herchinger. The video follows Herchinger as he prepares for, and then embarks on, a race at the Accord Speedway in Ulster County, NY. You can watch it above.

You can pick up a copy of the band's latest album, Every Country's Sun, here.