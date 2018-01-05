Of Mice & Men's Phil Manansala: What's on My Playlist

Of Mice & Men's Phil Manansala (Image credit: Tom Barnes)

1 “Enter Sandman”

Metallica

“It’s the first song I learned on guitar. That riff will never leave my head.”

2 “Through Struggle”

As I Lay Dying

“Nick Hipa and Phil Sgrosso are two of my favorite guitar players, and their riffs fueled my teenage years. Those riffs will always have a special place in my heart.”

3 “Guerilla Radio”

Rage Against the Machine

“Tom Morello’s playing style is truly one of a kind; he showed me that there are no limits with any sort of effects and that some of the simplest riffs are some of the grooviest.”

4 “Into the Mirror”

Minus the Bear

“I’ve always been blown away by how awesome the guitar players in this band are—multiple loop stations going on and so many effects.”

5 “Hos Down”

Jason Richardson

“He is one of the best up-and-coming guitarists around!”