Of Mice & Men's Phil Manansala: What's on My Playlist

1 “Enter Sandman”
Metallica
“It’s the first song I learned on guitar. That riff will never leave my head.”
2 “Through Struggle”
As I Lay Dying
“Nick Hipa and Phil Sgrosso are two of my favorite guitar players, and their riffs fueled my teenage years. Those riffs will always have a special place in my heart.”
3 “Guerilla Radio”
Rage Against the Machine
“Tom Morello’s playing style is truly one of a kind; he showed me that there are no limits with any sort of effects and that some of the simplest riffs are some of the grooviest.”
4 “Into the Mirror”
Minus the Bear
“I’ve always been blown away by how awesome the guitar players in this band are—multiple loop stations going on and so many effects.”
5 “Hos Down”
Jason Richardson
“He is one of the best up-and-coming guitarists around!”