Pat Benatar to be Honored at 2018 She Rocks Awards

(Image credit: Travis Shinn)

The Women’s International Music Network (the WiMN) has announced that Pat Benatar will be honored at the 6th annual She Rocks Awards January 26 during the 2018 Winter NAMM Show in Anaheim, California.

Benatar, a four-time Grammy winner, first landed on the charts in the early days of MTV in the early Eighties. Together with producer, guitarist and songwriting partner, Neil Giraldo and a jaw-dropping, classically trained voice and fierce determination, they ruled the radio with hits such as "Love Is a Battlefield," “Heartbreaker," "We Live for Love," "We Belong" and "Promises in the Dark."

After three decades, the duo has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, cementing their place in rock history. Married for 36 years and musical partners for 38 years, they continue to wow audiences during sold-out concerts. For more info, visit benatargiraldo.com.

"Pat Benatar’s talent and contributions to rock are an inspiration to women everywhere, whether they are fans or aspiring artists," says Laura B. Whitmore, WiMN founder. "We are truly honored to recognize her at this year’s She Rocks Awards."

Benatar joins a host of 2018 honorees that includes Melissa Etheridge, B-52s members Cindy Wilson and Kate Pierson, Exene Cervenka of X, Fanny, plus a collection of role models from all walks of the music and audio industries. View the full list of this year’s honorees here.

Gearing up for its sixth consecutive year, the She Rocks Awards pays tribute to women who display leadership and stand out within the music industry, and has become a standard at the NAMM Show. Previous award recipients include female industry leaders such as Colbie Caillat, Ronnie Spector, Sheila E, the Bangles, Shirley Manson, Esperanza Spalding, Chaka Khan, Jennifer Batten, Karmin, Orianthi, Dinah Gretsch, Craigie Zildjian, and more.

Tickets are on sale now. This event is open to the public and a NAMM Show badge is not required to attend. And yes, men are welcome, too!

Learn more at sherocksawards.com.