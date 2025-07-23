“Championing the artists who are redefining the role of guitar in music and culture”: Fender Next previously touted Wet Leg, Phoebe Bridgers and IDLES as ‘Ones to Watch’ – find out which artists were handpicked for its class of 2025

Meet the Fender Next Class of 2025 | Fender - YouTube Watch On

The next batch of artists handpicked by Fender for its Fender Next class has just been revealed, and it features an exciting menagerie of artists from the U.S., Mexico, U.K., France, Germany, Japan, China, and New Zealand.

Since launching in 2019, Fender Next has elevated 175 artists across different genres and countries, providing a platform through which they can shape the future of guitar. In the past, it has supported acts such as Phoebe Bridgers, Wet Leg, Sam Fender, and Tash Sultana.

In a first for the program, alumni Omar Apollo and IDLES were personally invited to nominate artists and help narrow down the list to 20 – a move that adds a deeper level of artist-led curation to the initiative.

The diverse lineup includes 23-year-old London alt-artist Aziya, whose indie smarts have been recognized by Grimes, H.E.R., Anderson .Paak, and Florence + The Machine. Elsewhere, Fender has also selected U.K. punk breakthroughs Lambrini Girls, who released a statement saying, “We are super excited to be part of Fender Next. Time to blast riffs and throw a TV out a hotel window. Thank you to all involved, may the gods of rock smile down on you, amen.”

London-based art-punk six-piece Man/Woman/Chainsaw have also made the Class of 2025.

Image 1 of 10 Aziya (Image credit: Beth Knight) Brandy Senki (Image credit: Brandy Senki) Chinese Football (Image credit: Austin Isaac Peters) Flawed Mangoes (Image credit: Chelsea Lau) Friko (Image credit: Josh Druding) Horsegirl (Image credit: Ruby Faye) Lambrini Girls (Image credit: Harv Frost) Maggie Baugh (Image credit: Somethin' Country UK) Balu Brigada (Image credit: André Figueirêdo) Malcolm Todd (Image credit: Alexander Cervantes)

There's a sizable American contingent, too. Four-person band Cruza, who blend “dense percussion, atmospheric melody, and hazy vocals to create a sound that can feel both heavy and spirit-lifting” have been picked alongside DARUMAS, the result of a multicultural collaboration between sought-after Argentinian bassist Aldana, Ceci, a vocalist from Miami with Cuban root, and Vedala, hailing from Haiti and currently based in Chile.

Other names include Flawed Mangoes, a visionary producer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist from Boston; genre-blending Boston-based rock band Fleshwater; and Friko, the latest act from Chicago’s long lineage of forward-thinking indie rock.

Speaking of Chicago, the New York-via-Chicago trio of best friends Horsegirl are also part of this year’s class – alongside 30-year-old Brooklyn contemporary R&B artist and SZA collaborator Leon Thomas; “Finish the Lick” TikToker and artist Maggie Baugh, who recently caught the attention of Keith Urban; viral sensation Malcolm Todd; and Buffalo-bred, Nashville-based singer-songwriter Marc Scibilia.

Japan is represented by the three-piece band Brandy Senki and multi-creator Otoha, who picked up the guitar after being inspired by Orianthi. Chinese Football, arguably China’s most globally resonant indie phenomenon, are also in this year’s class.

Meanwhile, Paris-based Oracle Sisters – who blend folk traditions, Americana, rock, psych, and soul – represent France, while Latin pop/rock singer-songwriter and guitarist Renee flies the flag for Mexico.

Wavvyboi, a young musician from Liechtenstein who draws from diary entries to craft intimate tunes, is representing Germany. Last but not least is Balu Brigada, the Auckland, New Zealand-born alt-pop duo of brothers who serve as co-vocalists, co-writers, and co-producers.

“Fender Next has always been about championing the artists who are redefining the role of guitar in music and culture,” comments Jason Klein, Fender's Artist Marketing Lead.

Image 1 of 10 Cruza (Image credit: Mark Peaced) Darumas (Image credit: Nicolas Figueroa) Fleshwater (Image credit: JOOON696) Marc Scibilia (Image credit: Machaela Nesler) Otoha (Image credit: Otoha/RK) Wavvyboi (Image credit: Nirén Mahajan) Leon Thomas (Image credit: Kofi Ansah-Agyei) Man/Woman/Chainsaw (Image credit: Sophie Barloc) Oracle Sisters (Image credit: Ella Herme) Renee (Image credit: Julius Buenrostro)

“What makes this year especially meaningful is that some of our past Fender Next alumni helped identify and recommend artists of the new class – proof of both Fender and the creative community’s belief in this artist development program and its ability to inspire next generation guitarists.”

In addition to increased exposure via Fender’s website and social media platforms, each artist will receive editorial support and playlisting through Apple Music, performance opportunities through Lagunitas Brewing Company, and a swag bag that includes a Player II Modified Stratocaster with gig bag, Hammerton effects pedal, and Mustang Micro Plus headphone amp, among other perks.

And who knows – some of these artists may even receive their own signature models in the future, just like Fender Next alumni Blu DeTiger and Orville Peck.