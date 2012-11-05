Porcupine Tree Post Video of "I Drive the Hearse" from New Live Album, 'Octane Twisted'

Porcupine Tree have posted a live video of "I Drive the Hearse" from the Chicago performance found on their upcoming two-disc live set, Octane Twisted. Check it out below.

Octane Twisted is slated to release in North America on November 20 (November 19 in the U.K./Europe) via Kscope.

The album will feature a live presentation of side one of The Incident, the band's 10th studio release, which was recorded at The Riviera Theatre in Chicago, plus an additional disc of five Porcupine Tree tracks, also recorded in Chicago, along with three highlights from the band's landmark show at Royal Albert Hall.

Octane Twisted can now be pre-ordered through iTunes.

Keep up with the band at porcupinetree.com.

Porcupine Tree - I Drive the Hearse (from Octane Twisted 3 disc set) from Kscope on Vimeo.