I’ve been buying used pedals for years and with up to 66% off, Reverb’s summer sale is the first place I’d look right now

More than ever, musicians are looking for ways to save money, but many I know still refuse to buy used gear. Granted, the COVID hangover has left prices higher than they were pre-pandemic, but you can still snatch up some great deals, going for something preloved.

Over at Reverb, to celebrate them becoming independently owned and Independence Day itself, they’re offering up to 66% off a wide range of gear at the independent retailers and sellers that make up the community. It’s a great way to get ahead of the Prime Day guitar deals, and a great alternative to buying new from traditional retailers.

I love using Reverb to bag deals on pedals, usually funding those purchases by selling my old unused pedals first, though! It’s a great place to pick up something for less than the RRP, and so far I’ve found every pedal I’ve received - and that’s quite a few - to be in perfect working order.

You can buy a lot of brand-new gear on Reverb at a discounted price, too, if you don’t fancy something used, and I spotted this TC Electronic Ditto Plus looper pedal on sale for just $53.90 at the Alto Music store. That’s a $60 reduction on the original price , which is super value for a brand new guitar pedal.

Reverb Independents Day Sale: Up to 66% off

Buying used is a great way to save big bucks on new gear, and Reverb's latest sale makes it even better value for money with up to 66% off music gear. There’s a great selection of used gear from independent retailers, but you can also bag big savings on B-stock and brand new gear in the sale.

The Ditto Plus is similar to the original Ditto, but adds a couple of fresh and powerful features to enhance usability. It now has a memory bank with 99 slots, so you can build a library of loops or just save that gold riff idea before you inevitably forget it the next day.

If you’re still not sure about used, you can also buy B-stock products on Reverb. Typically, these are offered by the original manufacturers or physical stores, where the product is essentially brand new, but has been on display, demoed, refurbished, or used for a very brief period. Often these come with original warranties, which is a super way to get something close to brand new for less.

I spotted this MXR Deep Phase pedal available on the official Dunlop Reverb Store with a ginormous $80 reduction , taking the price to just $49.99. The mini pedal format means it’ll fit on pretty much any pedalboard , and MXR has fixed the volume drop issue that plagues their original phase pedals.

Finally, for those who don’t have an aversion to buying used, this Digitech Whammy 5 has got a cool $70 reduction . It’s available at the Pro Star Audio store on Reverb and comes in mint condition, so you don’t need to worry about any wear and tear.

The Whammy needs little introduction, and I’m a firm believer that every guitarist should own one at some point. Able to give you those low octave heavy riffing tones as well as wild 2 octave up sweeps thanks to the treadle, it takes up a lot of room, but you’ll have a smile on your face every time you use it.