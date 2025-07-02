Ibanez has just dropped fresh signature guitars for 3 of its biggest artists – but a new Premium Series has stolen their spotlight

Ibanez has just officially launched a score of new signature guitars for Joe Satriani, Lari Basilio, and Josh Smith – but they've been somewhat overshadowed by the arrival of the all-new RGA Premium Series.

The release wave marks the Japanese firm’s weightiest reveal since January, when a new seven-string weapon for Korn’s Head and a semi-hollow for George Benson headlined a signature-centric drop.

But here, it is the standard-run guitars that have really got our attention. After all, it's been a while since the RG received a refresh, and the all-new RGA Premium looks like it's been worth the wait, boasting top-tier appointments and exquisite elegance.

Featuring lightweight basswood bodies, they offer a host of elegant tops, including burl poplar, maple, walnut, curly maple, and the eye-catching panga panga, making them some of the most aesthetically enticing RGs yet.

They also have bolt-on, five-strip maple and walnut necks crafted in Ibanez’s Wizard neck profile for a comfortable shredding experience, which are joined by ebony fingerboards with offset pearl dot inlays and 24 jumbo frets.

The RGA Premiums also come equipped with DiMarzio Fusion Edge humbuckers, bolstered by a dyna-MIX10 switching system. This, with the help of an Alter switch and a five-way switch, gives access to a huge range of different voicings.

Other specs found throughout the range include either a Gibraltar Standard III hardtail or an Edge Tremolo system, while Cosmic Blue Burst and Deep Twilight Burst colorways are on tap. Prices start from $1,469.

After a golden guitar release in January, Ibanez darling Joe Satriani is back with a pearly white version of his signature axe. Beyond its colorway, the JS2480-WH delivers Satch-approved tones via a Sustainiac Driver pickup in the neck and a DiMarzio Satchur8 humbucker in the bridge, with a push/pull Volume control to engage a hi-pass control filter.

Like the RGA Premium, it has a lightweight basswood body, this time with a bolt-on three-piece maple/bubinga neck and a rosewood fingerboard. It comes with an Edge Tremolo and is made in Japan, warranting a $2,944 price tag.

Lari Basilio has brought her signature stylings to a black-and-gold version of her T-style electric. The LB1-BK features her signature Seymour Duncan HSS humbuckers, and Ibanez's dyna-MIX9 system to get the most out of them.

Elsewhere, there's a Gotoh T1702B tremolo and Gotoh Magnum locking tuners, with an ash body, bolt-on one-piece roasted bird’s-eye maple neck, and compound radius fretboard. It was first teased back in January, but now it's officially available for $2,755.

Blues guitar maestro Josh Smith has also given Ibanez’s Tele-shaped offering some personal touches, upgrading his flagship FLATV1 in the process. The FLATV2-MSN comprises an ash body with a bolt-on maple neck and a rosewood fingerboard.

Other highlights include ivory dot inlays, a bone saddle, and Seymour Duncan FLAT5 pickups. In a twist to his OG signature, the FLATV2 offers a humbucker in the neck and a single coil in the bridge. It weighs in at $2,599.

The releases follow Ibanez dropping heavy metal acoustics and new offerings for its mid-priced AZ Standard series. Unfortunately, the Knocked Loose and Kiss-approved Iceman has been frozen out of 2025's shenanigans so far. Thankfully, there's still time for that to change.