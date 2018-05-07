Queen + Adam Lambert Announce September Las Vegas Residency

Queen + Adam Lambert have announced a September residency at the the Park Theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas.

The limited, 10-date engagement—which the band have titled The Crown Jewels—will feature shows on September 1, 2, 5, 7, 8, 14, 15, 19, 21 and 22 at 8 p.m. Tickets will go on sale to the general public this Friday, May 11 at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.

"We’re ready to take on the ultimate challenge, to dazzle Vegas,!" guitarist Brian May said in a statement.

Drummer Roger Taylor added that he is “Looking forward to rocking the Strip [with] the audaciously and phenomenally talented Adam Lambert.”

For tickets and more info, head on over to queenonline.com.