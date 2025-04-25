“It was the first and last time I've ever argued with Brian May. He was so adamant about us not doing it”: Nuno Bettencourt recalls Extreme’s rebellious Queen medley at the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert

News
By ( Guitarist, Total Guitar ) published

All bands were banned from playing Queen songs, but Bettencourt wanted to pay tribute to “one the greatest composers of all time” in his own way

Nuno Bettencourt
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nuno Bettencourt has looked back on Extreme’s heartfelt act of rebellion during 1992’s Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert at London’s Wembley Stadium – and he has no regrets.

For the event, Bettencourt says the performing artists – which included Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, and Def Leppard – were strictly prohibited from playing Queen material during their rapid-fire sets. But Bettencourt had other ideas.

Taking place on April 20, 1992, in front of 72,000 fans – and countless more watching at home – the show was organized in the wake of Mercury's passing to raise awareness of AIDS, the disease that took the singer's life.

After Metallica delivered a rousing opening salvo – playing Enter Sandman, Sad But True, and Nothing Else Matters – Brian May introduced Extreme, deeply begrudging what was about to happen.

“Not only was it one of the greatest concerts of my life to be a part of,” Bettencourt wrote on Instagram, “but when Brian May walked out to introduce us and said, ‘More than any other group on the planet, this next band knew what Freddie and Queen were all about,’ normally I’d take the humble approach, but that statement was 1000% spot on.

“On that day, we wanted to make sure that not only true Queen fans in that stadium and watching around the world knew what Freddie meant to us – but more importantly, that Freddie, watching down from the heavens, one of the greatest composers and rock and roll singers of all time, knew what he meant to us.”

A post shared by Nuno (@nunobettencourtofficial)

A photo posted by on

Shunning their own material, the band launched into a Queen medley that included mega-hits Bohemian Rhapsody, Keep Yourself Alive, and Stone Cold Crazy, capped off with Bettencourt and vocalist Gary Cherone’s intimate rendition of More Than Words.

Most of the songs they played were later performed again by Queen with guest vocalists including James Hetfield, Roger Daltrey, and Seal. But Extreme’s tribute would have its consequences.

“Yes, we got into a lot of trouble for performing all Queen music instead of Extreme songs, as no artist was allowed to perform Queen till the all-star jam,” Bettencourt continues. “But it was fucking worth it because we needed to let everyone know how much impact Freddie had on us and celebrate the music of Queen that shaped and changed our lives.

“The only way to do that was to risk performing a Queen medley for the first time. Not very smart in front of Queen, Bowie, Elton [John], Guns [N’ Roses], Metallica, and the immense talent that was there side-stage. But we knew that would be the only way to rock the house that Queen built: Wembley Stadium.

“Having survived it, I can tell you that Freddie was in that building, ’cause the shivers and lightning shooting right through me during every second of that set was something, till this day, I’ve never felt again.”

“Thank you to all the Queen fans at Wembley that day for allowing us to entertain you. It was an honor, a privilege. A gift we’ll cherish forever.”

Speaking about the show with Kylie Olsson in 2021, Bettencourt revealed that Brian May had begged the band not to go off-piste.

Nuno Bettencourt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“We wanted to tell Brian, and when we told him, it was the first and last time I've ever argued with him. He was upset that we weren't doing us, that we were doing Queen. He was like, 'I want you guys to celebrate all these bands here.' He was so adamant about us not doing it, 'Please do what you guys do' – we weren't even doing More Than Words [at the time].

“He finally said, 'Look, this is your slot, you guys do what you want to do.' He wasn't very happy with it, but he gave us the blessing, and we went up, and we don't regret it, it was amazing, it was what those fans wanted to hear, I believe.”

Nuno Bettencourt

(Image credit: Dustin Jack)

In related news, May recently revealed the Freddie Mercury tribute that lives in his very first Gibson signature guitar, and made one of his first public appearances since he suffered a stroke last year when he joined Benson Boone for a run-through of Bohemian Rhapsody at Coachella.

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about artists

“I was playing stuff I don’t think James Brown understood. He told me, ‘You have to play the one – you’re playing too much’”: Six years after he quit touring, Bootsy Collins reflects on James Brown and George Clinton, and what he gets out of playing today

“He brought something out of me that just ain't the same without him”: The song Sammy Hagar wrote with Joe Satriani after dreaming about Eddie Van Halen is here – and as promised, it features some stellar guitar work

“I was playing stuff I don’t think James Brown understood. He told me, ‘You have to play the one – you’re playing too much’”: Six years after he quit touring, Bootsy Collins reflects on James Brown and George Clinton, and what he gets out of playing today
See more latest
Most Popular
Best of All Worlds band
“He brought something out of me that just ain't the same without him”: The song Sammy Hagar wrote with Joe Satriani after dreaming about Eddie Van Halen is here – and as promised, it features some stellar guitar work
EVH Wolfgang Standard T.O.M.
“More people play stop-tails than guitars with locking tremolos. We dig both”: EVH delivers on its hardtail promise and launches the Wolfgang Standard T.O.M. – which vows to take Eddie's legacy to new heights
Alice Cooper original lineup holding guitars
“I knew the spirit of the Alice Cooper group was back – what we were making was very much an album that could’ve been in the '70s”: Original Alice Cooper lineup reunites after more than 50 years – and announces brand-new album
Dave Navarro performs with Jane&#039;s Addiction at Pier 17 Rooftop on September 10, 2024 in New York City and his 40th Anniversary PRS
“Such a rare piece”: Dave Navarro has chosen the guitar he’s using to record his first post-Jane’s Addiction material – and it’s a historic build
Nashville Cats Mac Gayden (2nd. from left) join Nashville Cats Charlie McCoy, Musicians Wandy Vick and Kenny Malone during Listen To The Band: The Nashville Cats In Concert With Special Guests For &quot;Dylan, Cash, And The Nashville Cats&quot; Exhibition Opening Weekend at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on March 28, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee
“The best guitar player I ever heard”: Nashville guitar extraordinaire Mac Gayden – who worked with Bob Dylan, Elvis, Linda Ronstadt and Simon & Garfunkel – dies at 83
Ritchie Blackmore of Rainbow performs at SC Olympic on April 8, 2018 in Moscow, Russia
“Even standing with the guitars is tricky”: Ritchie Blackmore's health sparks concern after update from wife and musical partner Candice Night
Guthrie Govan, Marco Minneman and Bryan Beller of The Aristocrats perform on stage at the Assembly on February 19, 2014 in Leamington Spa, United Kingdom
“The rest of the world didn't know that the world's greatest guitarist was playing a weekend gig at this place in Chelmsford”: The Aristocrats' Bryan Beller recalls the moment he met Guthrie Govan and formed a new kind of supergroup
Neural DSP Nano Cortex
“Our answer to everything players have asked for and more”: Neural DSP’s Nano Cortex had one major drawback – but now it’s been addressed with a huge free firmware update that takes on Kemper and TONEX
Carlos Santana performs on stage at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre on June 17, 2022 in Chula Vista, California
Carlos Santana hospitalized following pre-show medical emergency
different musical instruments and pedals against a bright orange/yellow background, with the word Reverb at the center
“The musicians, shops, and brands who use Reverb have always been at the center of all that we do”: Reverb has been acquired by two new investors – and will once again become an independently operated company