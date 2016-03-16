Samantha Fish Plays Black Sabbath's "War Pigs"

When she was just a teenager, 27-year-old Kansas City guitarist Samantha Fish started hanging out at a local blues club. While she was there, she met a lot of the big-name blues acts that were passing through town.

“Seeing people at [the club] inspired me,” she told clevescene.com.

"Popa Chubby was the first show I ever saw. I was blown away. He’s a rock star and making a living touring. It’s not such a shot in the dark. For me, I woke up and realized it’s something you have to work for. It’s not impossible. When I told my parents and everybody that I wanted to become a musician, it scared the hell out of them. They always said I should go to school. Growing up, you always think it’s impossible.

“This desire to sing and also play and even be a front person was there even though I was a shy kid,” she added.

Below, check out a 2014 clip of Fish performing Black Sabbath's "War Pigs" at Callahan's Music Hall. That's Scot Sutherland on bass and Go-Go Ray on drums.

Fish's new album, Wild Heart, was released in 2015. Although she's known for her blues chops, the disc, which was produced by Luther Dickinson of North Mississippi All-Stars, stresses roots rock over blues.

For more about Wild Heart, head here. For more about Fish, join her 105,000 followers on Facebook. For more about her signature "Fish" guitar by Delaney Guitars, visit delaneyguitars.com.