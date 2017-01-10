Tony Iommi Gets an All Clear After New Health Scare

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Tony Iommi reports that a lump discovered in his throat last November has been removed and is not cancerous.

The Black Sabbath guitarist was diagnosed with lymphoma in 2012 and underwent successful treatment. In August 2016, he announced his cancer is in remission.

In November 2016, doctors discovered the lump in his throat. He underwent surgery in December following Black Sabbath’s return from touring in South Africa.

“They found a lump at the back of my sinus, in the throat, and we had to have it checked in case in the event it may have been cancerous,” he tells Planet Rock. “But it turns out it wasn’t, which I found out Christmas Day, which is brilliant. So far [I’m all good]. I daren’t say that. I’ll probably fall down the stairs now. [laughs]”

Last week, Iommi premiered a new sacred composition, titled “How Good It Is,” which is inspired by Psalm 133. You can read more about it here.

You can hear him talk about the piece and give his health report in the audio stream below.