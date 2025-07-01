“The return of a legend”: Tony Iommi and Laney mark Black Sabbath’s final show with an ultra-limited signature amp – which revives an old favorite for the first time in 13 years

Tony Iommi TI100 Limited Edition | Laney Black Country Customs - YouTube Watch On

Tony Iommi has partnered with Laney to release a limited-edition signature guitar amp, the TI100 Reissue – a faithful replica of the Black Sabbath electric guitar legend’s original TI100 from 2012.

Back to the Beginning – Black Sabbath’s epic bow-out and Ozzy Osbourne’s last-ever show – is only days away, and to mark the occasion Laney has reissued the TI100, which, for the past decade or so, has been Iommi’s go-to amp of choice.

Notably, the TI100 was the most recent culmination of the pair’s long-standing partnership, which began way back in the 1960s when Iommi used a LA100BL model to help forge the sound of heavy metal on Black Sabbath.

Along the way, Iommi also released his first signature head, the GH100TI, in the 1990s. It was replaced by the TI100, which was designed for greater versatility and dubbed “the most significant amp launch” of the year.

Since the inception of the Sabbath sound, Laney amps – along with the customary Gibson SG – have provided the backbone of Iommi’s rig. Now, the 2012 signature model is back, but only as part of an ultra-exclusive launch that comprises just 50 units.

(Image credit: Laney)

Launched in conjunction with Back to the Beginning, the TI100 Limited Edition is a like-for-like replica of the 2012 model, with the added benefit of some additional celebratory extras. That includes Iommi’s signature on the amp, a custom slip cover, a certificate of authenticity, a set of Iommi pics and more.

As for the amp itself, it offers Lead and Rhythm channels, which are housed in a custom-liveried chassis complete with Iommi inlay-style Cross motifs. The Lead promises liquid smooth gain, while Rhythm is concerned with edge of break up tones, with both offering a super-tight low-end primed for down-tuning.

Each channel gets parameters for Drive, Bass, Middle, Treble, Volume, Enhance and Presence, as well as Pre-Boost controls that can be engaged via two channel-specific toggle switches.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Laney) (Image credit: Laney)

Under the hood, eight 12AX7 and four 6L6 tubes do the heavy lifting, while on the rear, an FX Loop with three different modes, and Preamp-Out and Power Amp In jacks, can be found for more complex rig assimilation.

“The return of a legend,” writes Laney. “We are extremely proud of our association with Tony Iommi and very happy to mark the final ever Black Sabbath show with the announcement of a very limited, hand signed and numbered faithful re-issue of his legendary signature amp, the Laney TI100.”

Only 50 TI100 Limited Edition amps will be made, and each will be available for $4999.

Visit Laney to find out more.

Back to the Beginning, which will pull the curtain down on Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne’s live careers, will take place this weekend (July 5). The lineup features a huge roster of special guests, from Tom Morello and Adam Jones to Jake E. Lee and Lzzy Hale.