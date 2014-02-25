Video: Slash in the Studio —Ernie Ball's 'Real to Reel with Slash,' Volume 1

Ernie Ball's new online series, Real to Reel with Slash, debuted yesterday on Slash's official YouTube channel.

Part 1 of the series, which you can watch below, shows Slash & Co. — better known as "Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators" — hard at work at a studio in Los Angeles working on their next album.

Each clip in the series will showcase a behind-the-scenes peek at the band's sessions. This episode puts the focus on drummer Brent Fitz, who is shown in the studio with Slash and bassist Todd Kerns. Best of all, they start tracking a infectiously cool song at 2:10.

Stay tuned for the next episode and more news about the new album!