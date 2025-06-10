“He’s gesturing wildly to us and finally he gets the courage to come over. He says, ‘You guys are sitting on the pyro!’” The time Ozzy Osbourne almost blew up Tom Morello and Slash

When Ozzy Osbourne turned to Tom Morello to curate the historic Black Sabbath Back to the Beginning show – which will also be available to livestream when it happens next month – he did so with good reason.

After all, The Prince of Darkness and the Rage Against the Machine electric guitar hero go way back, so there was no one better placed to direct what will be both Ozzy and Black Sabbath's last-ever show. However, their friendship nearly went up in smoke in 2015 – rather literally.

In the new issue of Guitar World, which looks ahead to what is shaping up to be the greatest show in heavy metal history, Morello reflects on his relationship with Ozzy, and recalls the time he almost met a grizzly end while sharing the stage with him and Slash.

“There was one time where Ozzy nearly blew up me and Slash,” Morello responds when asked about his past with Osbourne. “We joined him and his band as guests at the Voodoo Fest in New Orleans [in 2015], and during a part of the show where we weren’t playing, the two of us were sitting behind the stage chatting.”

Ozzy took no prisoners during his all-killer, no-filler 16-song set, launching first into I Don't Know before Morello was welcomed onto the stage to perform Mr Crowley and Bark at the Moon. When he re-emerged several songs later, he brought Slash with him and, alongside Ozzy's then-guitarist Gus G, they delivered a wall of overdriven sound for two Sabbath classics, N.I.B and Iron Man.

The night was a roaring success – lashing rain was the only thing that threatened to dampen the spirits of the band and crowd. But it nearly ended in disaster.

“There’s this crew guy at the side of the stage, who’s apoplectic,” Morello continues. “He’s gesturing wildly to us, and finally he gets the courage to come over. And he says, ‘You guys are sitting on the pyro!’ So yeah, Ozzy nearly blew us up.”

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ozzy Osbourne, Tom Morello and Slash at Voodoo Fest (Halloween 2015) - Iron Man - YouTube Watch On

Ozzy shows haven’t been without their casualties – that bat incident was 43 years ago – so its fortunate the two guitarists didn’t add to that folklore.

Both Slash and Morello will grace the stage at Back to the Beginning. Guns N' Roses feature towards the top of the bill, while Morello will be fusing his talents with two other Chicago natives, Smashing Pumpkin's Billy Corgan, and Tool/Beat drummer Danny Carey, for a one-off supergroup.

Morello has had his work cut out trying to fit every band on the bill. GNR were a late addition, as were Anthrax. Scott Ian has revealed he got on the bill after cheekily asking the RATM man if there was room for one more.

A post shared by Mercury Studios (@mercurystudios) A photo posted by on

Speaking to Guitar Player recently about the upcoming show, Morello said he is trying to devise “the greatest day in the history of heavy metal for the greatest band in the history of heavy metal”. All evidence thus far suggests it will certainly be a special occasion. No wonder every player and his dog wants an invite to the party.

Head to Magazines Direct to pick up a copy the latest issue of Guitar World, which offers an in-depth cover feature on the historic Black Sabbath show.