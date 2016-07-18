Watch 82-Year-Old 'America's Got Talent' Singer Perform with Drowning Pool

(Image credit: Gabriel Grams/Getty Images)

John Hetlinger, the 82-year-old who recently sang Drowning Pool's "Bodies" on NBC's America's Got Talent, joined the band on stage this past Saturday, July 16, to perform the song at the Ink in the Clink festival in Mansfield, Ohio. You can check out his performance below.

Hetlinger also performed with the band the previous day at the Chicago Open Air festival (as pictured above).

The Navy vet and aerospace manager told KUSA he was surprised by the reaction to his initial America's Got Talent performance. "I didn't know two and a half thousand in the audience would react the same way that 30 drunks in the bar do, but they did," he said. "Everybody seems to think it's great that an old man is screaming 'let the bodies hit the floor!'"

CJ Pierce, Drowning Pool's guitarist, said he first heard about Hetlinger's performance when family members started texting him. "I picked up my phone and I got a handful of texts from a number of people because I guess it got out yesterday ahead of the airing," he said. "I watched it, and man, I am so entertained by it. It's awesome to just see an 82-year-old man get out there and just belt out some metal—whether it was our song or any song, it was just killer to see him do that."

"Bodies" was Drowning Pool's first major hit in 2001.