Watch Def Leppard’s Phil Collen Reconnect with His Jackson Guitar on ‘Pawn Stars’

(Image credit: The Interwebs)

A lot of celebrity-owned guitars come through the doors of World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas. Sometimes the celebrities who owned the axes—or their family members, friends or employees—drop by as well.

If the pawn shop's name sounds familiar, that's because it has been famously featured on the History channel's Pawn Stars for years.

Recently (hey, last summer is "recently," right?), a woman brought in an artist-proof copy of a Jackson Phil Collen signature guitar, hoping to score $10,000, which is no small sum. The brain trust behind the show then turned to an expert for advice. That expert called in a reliable source to authenticate the instrument: Phil Collen himself—he of Def Leppard and Man Raze fame.

You can check out the entire scene below. It includes a nice bit of shredding by Collen.

You can view more Pawn Stars episodes on the show’s YouTube channel and stream episodes and exclusive videos on its action-packed website.