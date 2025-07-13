Metal guitars have officially gone mainstream – as pop star Kesha is the latest to don a Jackson Rhoads model

It’s safe to say that metal guitars have achieved a new level of mainstream appeal over the past couple of years.



Who can forget Phoebe Bridgers wielding a B.C. Rich Warbeast on SNL, or Willow covering Deftones on a Jackson King V? And at this year’s Glastonbury, metal guitars were out in full force for non-metal acts, with Olivia Rodrigo’s co-guitarist Ariana Powell opting for Jacksons and Charvels, and Wet Leg’s Rhian Teasdale donning a B.C. Rich Mockingbird.

Now, pop star Kesha can be added to that list as she’s marked her return with a Jackson, specifically a Jackson Pro Series Rhoads RRT-3. This eye-catching choice for a pop act is Kesha through and through, as the artist has previously donned Gibson Explorers, Les Pauls, and even a sparkly purple Fender Starcaster.

Opting for a guitar as bold as the Jackson Rhoads also served as a way for Kesha to celebrate the release of her sixth album, . (pronounced as Period), which she describes as “the first album I’ve made where I felt truly free.”

It’s the first album she’s released under her own label, and also the first since being embroiled in a nearly 10-year legal battle with her former producer, Dr. Luke.

And for added rock cred, Kesha recently guested at the kickoff show of Sammy Hagar’s Las Vegas residency, during which she joined the former Van Halen frontman and Michael Anthony on Ain’t Talkin’ ’Bout Love.

