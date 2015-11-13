Watch the Official Trailer for 'Jaco,' Robert Trujillo's New Jaco Pastorius Documentary — Video

Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo has released the official theatrical trailer his new Jaco Pastorius documentary, Jaco. You can watch it below.

The film chronicles the brief-but-extraordinary life and career of Pastorius, the remarkably talented Weather Report bassist who died in 1987 at age 35.

His first album, Jaco Pastorius (Epic), was released very soon after he joined Weather Report in 1976, replacing Alphonso Johnson in the premiere fusion jazz ensemble. Jaco then guested on Joni Mitchell's Hejira album (Elektral Asylum); here his new, thick bottom sound was as much part of the songs as Joni’s voice—and she has continued to collaborate with him, notably on her tribute album to the late bassist and composer Charles Mingus.

Jaco's first album on Columbia with Weather Report was Black Market;Heavy Weather showed his impact, featuring a bolder band sound, largely due to Jaco's bass playing, writing and production work. "Birdland" from that album became the closest thing to a Top Ten hit for Weather Report, Jaco's contribution—a deep bass riff—figuring heavily in the mix.

He also became the showman of the group. One of his tunes described his music to a degree: “Punk jazz" was not an attempt at jazz by a non-player (We've heard plenty of those since then) but a real jazz player's stab at a brave new music, a fusion with energy but without overkill.

Jaco became the state-of-the-art electric bass player. To be more accurate, he pushed the state of the art to the point where he defined it. What he did with his instrument was expand it way past its original function of merely supplying the harmonic underpinning to a composition. While there were other electric bassists with the technical ability to do more, Jaco was probably the first to make the listener aware of a musical idea first, and the instrument playing second.

The film will be available via VOD, streaming services, and digital download November 27, along with the official DVD/Blu-ray release in association with Record Store Day and Black Friday 2015. That same day will also see the long anticipated release of Jaco: Original Soundtrack, Sony/Legacy's official musical companion to the film.

