“I take these supplements to stay razor-sharp, night after night”: Yngwie Malmsteen launches signature protein powder as he expands his empire of gear to make you shred better

In one of 2025’s strangest product drops, Swedish sweep-picking speed demon Yngwie Malmsteen has launched a line of, erm, protein powder.

Probiotic capsules, electrolyte supplements, watermelon-flavored pre-workout supplements, and even yoga mats also make up his new health-conscious range of products, swerving typical rockstar clichés of signature beer, rum, and Les Paul-inspired coffee lines.

“When I’m on stage, there’s no compromise, only precision, power, and passion,” he says in a new Instagram post. “I take these supplements to stay razor-sharp, night after night. This isn’t hype. It’s fuel!”

The guitarist isn’t exactly known for his bulky stature – he’s no Kane Roberts – but his demanding tour schedule certainly requires the occasional pick-me-up.

He released signature multivitamin gummies last year, saying at the time, “I am a very busy man that travels the world while playing six shows in a row, up on stage every single night. This works for me, so I wanted to make it available for my followers.”

A signature protein powder is the next logical step, and it builds on some crucial playing health advice he once got from Ritchie Blackmore. He previously told Classic Rock that the former Deep Purple musicians waxed lyrical about the benefits of “eating bananas and drinking Gatorade” to counter their struggles with tendonitis.

Discussing his health kick with Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM last year (via Blabbermouth), Malmsteen explained why players should avoid the rock 'n' roll lifestyle if they want to perform to high standards night after night.

“I don’t drink. I don’t do drugs. I don’t believe in it,” he says. “Listen, if you wanna do that, go ahead. Be my guest. But I prefer not to do it. And also, I think it’s great to let people know – take your vitamins.”

