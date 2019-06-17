Zac Tiessen: What's on My Playlist

1. “The New Eternity”—Silent Planet

Poetic lyricism (paired with crushing riffs) makes this a certified banger from metalcore’s new elite. Beware the lead synth/guitar hook, which can get stuck in your head for days!

2. Symphony No. 9 “From the New World”—Dvorak

I grew up listening to this as a kid in Russia, where orchestras accompanied everything. I delight in dissecting the chord progressions.

3. “Gorillas” (from Rampage)—Andrew Lockington

My relatives (the Hayes Brothers, who made The Conjuring 1 & 2) put me in touch with Lockington. It was so cool to have him show me the process behind this track.

4. “Dark Night”—(from Detroit: Become Human) Philip Sheppard

Sheppard’s theme for Kara is a beautiful yet simple melody — a fitting onomatopoeia of the character’s name. I love the gritty tension.

5. “You Say”—Lauren Daigle

This anthem speaks to the core of our insecurities as humans, which as a musician I can relate to. Luscious vocals and effective arrangement make this song the hit that it is.