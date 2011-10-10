Forbidden Guitarist Steve Smyth on the Passing of Apple Co-Founder Steve Jobs

Reprinted from Steve's official website.

I wish to convey my deepest condolences for the loss of Steve Jobs, a visionary and in my opinion, the most forward-thinking genius of our lifetime so far.

I'll remember him most for his undeniable contributions to the computing world, changes that led me away from being an ordinary PC user to a staunch Apple products user, who is still learning to find the boundaries of seemingly limitless capability that these products serve in my everyday life, from personal to business.

As a professional musician and music teacher, I use his G4 laptop, MacBook Pro, iPod, or mobile phone every day in my music business on some level, whether it be creating, recording, playing back demos/takes/mixes, or teaching, transcribing, and writing.

None of the ease, I have come to find - with Mr. Job's wonderful and forward-thinking contributions - could ever be found in any comparable product. Apple was always the first, the innovator in all-areas media in recent times. A feat I hope they are able to continue into the future as well.

Rest In Peace Mr. Steve Jobs, and know that the very goal you set out to accomplish has been achieved. The world is indeed a better place because of your efforts.