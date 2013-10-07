Guitar Girl’d: The WiMN Hosts Events at CBGB Festival in New York City

As many of my faithful readers know, I champion shining a spotlight on deserving women and the issues they face.

This week. the Women’s International Music Network is hosting two events as part of the CBGB Festival in New York City. As the organization’s founder, I will host a panel and showcase Thursday, October 10.

The panel, titled “Women in Music: The Good, the Bad and the What the HELL?!” will be happening 4 to 5 p.m. October in Theater 2 at the Sunshine Theater (143 E. Houston St.). I’ll be moderating a selection of outspoken ladies as we talk about issues women face in the industry and some of our own “What the Hell?!” moments.

Joining me are the Lumineers’ manager, Christen Greene; writer and SiriousXM host Zeena Koda; musician and lead singer of Judas Priestess, MilitiA; and Tobi Parks of Sony Music Entertainment. You can enter with a CBGB Festival music conference badge. To buy a badge, visit CBGB.com.

Brad Tolinski, my colleague and editor of Guitar World, also will be hosting a panel about gear endorsements at 2 p.m. in the same location.

In addition, the WiMN presents “She Rocks: A Showcase of Female Talent” 8 p.m. to midnight October 10 at the Canal Room (285 W. Broadway). Doors open 7:30 p.m. I’ll be there as emcee to introduce a roster of kick-ass female-fronted bands. CBGB Festival badge holders are welcome to attend. Individual tickets for this event may be purchased for $10 advance at canalroom.com or $12 at the door.

The bill includes:

11 p.m. - Queen V

Queen V is the reigning rock regent of NYC. Her 2013 release, The Decade of Queen V, features guest appearances by Motörhead’s Lemmy Kilmister and Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello.

10 p.m. - MilitiA Vox

Frontwoman for the all-girl heavy metal sensation Judas Priestess, MilitiA Vox will perform original material from the new multimedia project, The Villianess. A must-see!

9 p.m. - Izzy Zay

Izzy Zay is one of New York’s sharpest alternative rockers. Her exotic good looks, strong batch of songs and ability to speak four languages make this singer/multi-instrumentalist qualified to play locally and dominate globally. And yes, GW editor Brad Tolinski plays guitar in this band. See him rip it up!

8 p.m. - Ashley Allen

Ashley’s vibrant artistry is a powerful mix of call-to-arms positive messages, blissful hooks and uplifting dance floor anthems.

If you buy your ticket at the door, mention Guitar World and save $2. See ya there!

Laura B. Whitmore is the editor of Guitar World's Acoustic Nation. A singer/songwriter based in the San Francisco bay area, she's also a veteran music industry marketer, and has spent over two decades doing marketing, PR and artist relations for several guitar-related brands including Marshall and VOX. Her company, Mad Sun Marketing, represents Dean Markley, Peavey Electronics, SIR Entertainment Services, Music First, Guitar World and many more. Laura is the founder of the Women in Music Network at thewimn.com, producer of the She Rocks Awards and the Women's Music Summit and co-hosts regular songwriter nights for the West Coast Songwriters Association. More at mad-sun.com.