Guitar Girl’d: The Top 10 Hot Male Guitarists, 2013 Edition

What? Has another year gone by already? Yes, indeed.

And to mark this momentous passing of time, I present to you my annual list of the "Top 10 Hot Male Guitarists." With tongue firmly planted in cheek, I have scoured the globe to find the hottest, beefiest and most darling male guitar players out there.

Has my sardonic, turn-the-tables column stemmed the unending flow of “Hot Female Guitarist” lists? Nah. But it sure is fun to research!

P.S.: To check out my previous "Hot Male Guitarists" columns, visit:

• The 2011 version

• The 2012 version.

So, without further ado …