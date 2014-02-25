Listen: George Harrison Picks His Best Slide Guitar Solo

January 2003

Vic Garbarini

"Do You Want to Know a Secret: Confessions of the Quiet Beatle"

"The best slide solo I ever played was on...what's her name? That girl singer who used to be with that all-girl band? ... Belinda Carlisle of the Go-Go's! That's who it was. I played on one of her albums [1989's Runaway Horses]. One of the slide solos had its own little tune which related to the tune Belinda was singing, but it's also a little composition in its own right, which I was really pleased with."