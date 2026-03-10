With deals starting from just £8.07, it's time for a total rig refresh as the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale launches, delivering massive savings on strings, multi-tools, patch cables, and more
The Amazon Spring Sale is the perfect place to pick up a bargain on accessories for your guitar
Amazon has launched its Spring Deal Days sale in the UK, and this year I was very surprised to see that there are quite a few good bits of guitar gear available. Typically, Amazon is the home of cheap, lesser-known brand offerings when it comes to guitars, but I've already spotted deals on Boss, Squier, Ibanez, Laney, and more.
Accessories have always been the bread and butter of Amazon's sales offerings when it comes to music gear, and that's no different this year. It's the perfect time to spring clean your guitar collection with some big discounts on multi-packs of strings, a nice discount off a super handy Ibanez multi-tool, and plenty of handy accessories that will serve you well as we move into gigging and festival season.
I've had a look through the whole sale this morning to find where the very best deals are, picking out 10 top deals that are perfect for guitar players.
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
Matt is a Junior Deals Writer here at Guitar World. He regularly tests and reviews music gear with a focus on guitars, amps, pedals, modelers, and pretty much anything else guitar-related. Matt worked in music retail for 5 years at Dawsons Music and Northwest Guitars and has written for various music sites including MusicRadar, Guitar Player, Guitar.com, Ultimate Guitar, and Thomann’s t.blog. A regularly gigging guitarist with over 20 years of experience playing live and writing and recording in bands, he's performed everything from jazz to djent, gigging all over the country in more dingy venues than you can shake a drop-tuned guitar at. When not writing articles for Guitar World, you'll find him making a racket with northern noise punks Never Better.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.