With deals starting from just £8.07, it's time for a total rig refresh as the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale launches, delivering massive savings on strings, multi-tools, patch cables, and more

Amazon has launched its Spring Deal Days sale in the UK , and this year I was very surprised to see that there are quite a few good bits of guitar gear available. Typically, Amazon is the home of cheap, lesser-known brand offerings when it comes to guitars, but I've already spotted deals on Boss, Squier, Ibanez, Laney, and more.

Accessories have always been the bread and butter of Amazon's sales offerings when it comes to music gear, and that's no different this year. It's the perfect time to spring clean your guitar collection with some big discounts on multi-packs of strings, a nice discount off a super handy Ibanez multi-tool, and plenty of handy accessories that will serve you well as we move into gigging and festival season.

I've had a look through the whole sale this morning to find where the very best deals are, picking out 10 top deals that are perfect for guitar players.