These rare Ibanez discounts on electrics, acoustics, basses, and pedals are amongst the biggest bargains for guitarists in the UK Amazon Spring Deal Days sale

When Amazon announced its Spring Deal Days sale, I’ll admit I didn’t have high hopes for guitarists. In previous years, guitar gear was either conspicuously absent or limited to generic beginner bundles. This year, I braced myself for more of the same, maybe a handful of cables, a tuner or two at best. But to my genuine surprise and delight, Amazon UK has come through in a big way for guitar players, especially fans of Ibanez.

Scrolling through the deals, I was amazed to see a slew of Ibanez models featured with significant discounts. Whether you’re after a sleek electric, a versatile acoustic, or even just some fresh accessories and pedals, there’s something for everyone. Now, while these deals are currently UK-only, Amazon has hinted that a US sale is just around the corner, so American guitarists should keep their eyes peeled in the coming week or so.

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to level up your gear, now’s your chance. I’m glad I didn’t dismiss the Spring Deals Day out of hand. Below, I’ve hand-picked a few of my favorite models from across the sale.

Amazon's Spring Deal Days: Save on guitar gear

Amazon's Spring Deal Days sale is now live, and as usual, expect to find decent bargains on accessories like strings, picks, capos, and all the essentials a guitarist needs. In terms of gear like guitars and pedals, Amazon’s sales aren’t always the best, but this sale has surprised us with discounts on Fender, Ibanez, and Boss.

First up is the Ibanez GRGR221PA-AQB GIO in the rather fetching Aqua Burst, which has 21% slashed off the price. This RG-style axe certainly looks the part, and at a little over £200, it could very well be the ultimate beginner electric for those looking to start their metal journey on the right foot.

Acoustic guitars more your thing? Well, then the Ibanez AEG7MH OPN may be more up your street. This understated acoustic combines a sleek single cutaway body with a spruce top and sapele back and sides, witha satin Okoume neck and Purpleheart fingerboard. The Ibanez Under Saddle pickup and AEQ-2T preamp ensure clear, balanced tone when plugging in, and there’s even a built-in digital tuner – all for only £204.25 at Amazon.

For those that want to test out chorus with their rig but don't want to give up precious pedalboard real estate, the Ibanez Mini Chorus is the pedal for you – and right now you can snag one for only £67.15. Delivering every type of chorus sound possible, from a slight amount of movement to extreme jet plane sounds, this miniature pedal packs a lot into a tiny enclosure.

Elsewhere in the sale, there are discounts on bass guitars, cases, straps, and even Ibanez ukuleles, so we implore you to take a look at the full sale to see if anything else takes your fancy. The sale runs from today, Tuesday, 10 March, until Monday, 16 March.