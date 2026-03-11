I just discovered savings of up to 26% off Boss pedals in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale – get big money off a Waza Craft Metal Zone, the versatile DD-8 digital delay, and the flagship GT-1000CORE multi-effects pedal
With these savings on Boss pedals Amazon is proving it's not just the destination for budget stomp boxes
Amazon is typically the home of cheap guitar pedals but with the launch of the Spring Deal Days sale, I've spotted some significant discounts on one of the stalwarts of stompboxes, Boss. Reductions have hit up to 26% off, which makes it a great opportunity to bag yourself a top-quality guitar pedal for a lot less.
It's available on a select few pedals, including a Waza Craft Metal Zone, the super versatile Boss DD-8, and a couple of more left-field selections. One of our top-rated looper pedals has seen a discount with money off the RC-600, as well as the excellent guitar amp headphones in the Boss Waza-Air.
I've had a look through the whole Amazon spring sale to see what's available, and picked out 7 of the best for you:
