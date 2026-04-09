From guitars to amps, picks to pickups, a Slash fanatic shows you how to nail his iconic tone at home at various price points

Few artists in rock history have left a mark as indelible as Slash. From the opening riff of Welcome to the Jungle to the soul-crushing solo in November Rain, the top-hatted guitar legend has spent decades inspiring a slew of new players to pick up the guitar, me included. With his unmistakable tone, his cigarette perpetually dangling, and that iconic Gibson Les Paul slung low, Slash is the definition of a guitar hero.

In celebration of Guitar Center’s Guitar-A-Thon, the online retailer has pulled together the ultimate collection of Slash signature gear, including everything you need to get closer to that legendary tone. Now, as a Slash diehard, I’ve gone through the entire collection and handpicked a few of my favorites – and even added a few of my own suggestions. These are the items I’d pick up if I wanted to sound more like Slash, at various price points.

So, whether you’re a lifelong fan or a player chasing that classic rock sound, there will be something here for you.

Recommendations By... Recommendations By... Daryl Robertson Senior Deals Writer, Guitar World Hey, I'm Daryl, a Senior Deals Writer at Guitar World, where I've spent years building and maintaining our library of 200+ buyer's guides. I’m a Gibson fanatic and lifelong Slash fan. He was one of my biggest inspirations when I started playing in my teens. Over the years, I've had the privilege of sitting down with a few of my heroes, and yes, that absolutely includes Slash himself. I was lucky enough to interview the GNR guitarist for MusicRadar in 2024, and it was a dream come true. So these recommendations are coming from a place of love.

Guitars

If you’re eager to replicate Slash's iconic tone at home, you're going to need a Les Paul as a starting point. Below, I've selected a couple of his signature Gibson models, from the AFD to Jessica, but I've also included a couple of wallet-friendly gems from Epiphone that may not say Slash on the headstock but will certainly get you close to his sound.

Okay, so we know that at the heart of his sound is a love affair with the Les Paul that has endured for over four decades, and for many, the two are inseparable, but Slash has used other guitars over the years, from his scarlet B.C. Rich to a Korina Flying V, and of course, a J-45 acoustic. So I've included a few of them at various price points, too.

Amps & Effects

In terms of amps and effects, Slash likes to keep things simple, using minimal pedals at his feet and a cranked tube stack behind him.

Of course, Slash was a major fan of Marshall amps in the past, having more than his fair share of signature heads and cabinets, but these days he's switched to Magnatone, so that's why I've included the M-80.

Accessories

It's fair to say that tone can start before you ever plug in. Slash’s signature accessories are the small details that make a massive difference.

I've included everything from his Ernie Ball signature strings to his go-to Dunlop picks to help you get even closer to the Slash sound without spending a fortune.

Round it all out with Seymour Duncan’s Slash signature pickups, the same humbuckers loaded into his beloved Les Pauls, and you can add that Slash DNA to your own guitar without having to buy an entirely new axe.