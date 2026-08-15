What’s the greatest singer/guitarist partnership of all time?

Consider Liam and Noel Gallagher, the wily Mancunians who conquered the world captaining the mega-ship that was Oasis. The former was the ultimate frontman – the lightning rod and mouthpiece with endless swagger and an inimitable voice. The latter (though he certainly wasn’t soft-spoken when a journalist’s microphone was around) was the studio craftsman, shaping the band’s enormous sound, and penning those steamroller riffs and choruses that’ve gone ‘round the world a million times over.

The Gallagher brothers happen to be an extreme example of that most vital of Rock Band relationships – that of the singer and guitarist. But they also embody the stereotype – the creative chemistry that yields sublime results (he didn’t co-write it, but what would Wonderwall be without Liam’s sneer?) and the intrapersonal tension (Liam going full Jack Nicholson in The Shining with one of Noel’s ES-335s).

To me, the brothers Oasis are one of rock’s defining singer/guitarist partnerships, but, who do you rate as the best singer/guitarist duo (or trio) of them all?

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To get into the fine print, yes, the singer in question can also play guitar in the studio and onstage with the band (even if it causes some tension). They also don’t have to have ever thrown shit at each other, or even taken endless passive-aggressive shots at one another in the press!

Let us know your choice in the comments below.