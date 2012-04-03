Enter The Lonely Forest's "Go Outside" Guitar Lesson Contest

Calling all musicians: The Lonely Forest have launched their “Go Outside" Guitar Lesson Contest.

All you need do is check out John Van Deusen’s guitar lesson video, below, for the band's new single, “Go Outside.” Learn the song the best you can, video yourself performing it, upload your video to your own YouTube page (naming it “The Lonely Forest Go Outside Contest”) and then email the URL of your video to GoOutsideTLF@gmail.com.

The video with the most views will win something mighty righteous, so make sure to share it with your friends online!

Head here for more details.

The Lonely Forest are hitting the road this week with Portugal. The Man. Their five-week outing will take them to both coasts, with stops in New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco and more. The band just released their new album, Arrows, in March. Check out their tour dates below the video.

THE LONELY FOREST TOUR DATES (w/ Portugal. The Man):

4/03/12 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

4/04/12 - Las Vegas, NV @ Club Veil

4/06/12 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom

4/09/12 - New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

4/10/12 - Gainesville, FL @ Florida Theater of Gainesville

4/11/12 - Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor

4/12/12 - Orlando, FL @ Beacham Theater

4/14/12 - Athens, GA @ The Georgia Theatre

4/15/12 - Lexington, KY @ Busters

4/16/12 - Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

4/17/12 - Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

4/19/12 - Baltimore, MD @ Ram's Head Live

4/20/12 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

4/21/12 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

4/22/12 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues

4/24/12 - Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

4/25/12 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

4/26/12 - Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

4/29/12 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

4/30/12 - Kansas City, MO @ Beaumont Club

5/02/12 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

5/03/12 - Flagstaff, AZ @ The Orpheum Theater

5/04/12 - Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater

5/05/12 - San Diego, CA @ 4th and B

5/06/12 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

Photo: James Bailey