Become a better guitarist for just 27 cents a day? That's not as absurd as it sounds thanks to TrueFire’s massive July 4th sale – save 60% on an annual subscription

There’s never a bad time to invest in your guitar playing, but right now is a better time than ever thanks to TrueFire’s special 4th Of July lessons offer – sign up for a one-year All-Access plan and you’ll save a massive 60% on their excellent online guitar lessons, dropping the price to just $99 for the year. That works out as just $8.25 per month, or 27 cents per day for the next year…

This offer only runs between July 1st and July 4th, so you’ll need to act fast if you want to take them up on this generous offer.

With TrueFire you get all the convenience of learning online – and access to a huge (and still growing) pool of over 84,000 lessons – carefully curated by dedicated tutors to help you learn new techniques and styles, while dedicated learning paths will guide you wherever you’re at in your learning journey.

TrueFire 60% off All-Access deal: $249 , now $99

Kickstart July with a new practice and learning regime thanks to this crazy-low guitar lessons deal from TrueFire. We’re big fans of the unmatched volume of content, the massive range of star tutors and the learning paths which help you along the way in a coherent and progressive way.

In our 4.5 star TrueFire review , which we updated in February, our writer Chris Schwarten concluded that “TrueFire offers a smorgasbord of online guitar tuition that’s suitable for beginners and lifelong learners alike. From blues to flamenco, there's lots for everyone.”

Chris also loved the consistently high level lesson quality, as well as the range of star tutors who have contributed lessons to the platform – including Robben Ford, Marty Friedman, Greg Kosh, Tommy Emmanuel, Ariel Posen, and many more.

TrueFire leaves no stone unturned in the features stakes, either: subscribers can take advantage of interactive synced tab and multi-angle video on many of the lessons, ensuring you don’t miss any nuances of whatever you’re learning. There’s also a huge range of songs tabbed and ready to learn. And whatever stage you’re at, there are learning paths to follow, tailored to you and with progress tracking built in.

And if that’s not enough, for those of you who don’t want to commit to a full year of cut-price lessons, TrueFire is also offering up to 50% off individual courses so you can zone in on more specific areas of your playing. Top sellers include Tommy Emmanuel's Fingerstyle Milestones, Yngwie Malmsteen's Maestroclass and Tone, Melody & Truth with Eric Johnson.

Looking for more ways to save? We’re tracking all of this year’s best Prime Day guitar deals