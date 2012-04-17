Exclusive: ÆGES Streaming Debut Album, 'The Bridge'

In support of their new debut album, The Bridge, new Los Angeles-based supergroup ÆGES and GuitarWorld.com present this exclusive stream of the entire album.

The Bridge was released April 17 via The Mylene Sheath.

ÆGES was founded by Chicago-raised Larry Herweg (Pelican, San Angelus), former Seattleite Mark Holcomb (Undertow, Shift, San Angelus), multi-continent Kemble Walters (The Rise, The Blank Faces, Juliette and the Licks) and California native Tony Baumeister (16, Cutthroats 9).

The band recently celebrated the album's release with an in-store performance at LA's Vacation Vinyl, and they'll be announcing additional U.S. appearances following Pelican's return from their European tour.

The Bridge was produced and engineered by the band's own Kemble Walters at The Canshaker Studio in Malibu, California, and mastered by Mark Chalecki at Little Red Book Mastering (Omar Rodriguez Lopez, Goatsnake, Megadeth).

For more about the band, check them out on Facebook and Twitter.

Check out the stream below (all 10 tracks). You can order the album here or buy it on iTunes.

And while you're at it, check out the new video for “My Medicine” from The Bridge: