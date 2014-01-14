Exclusive: Aeges Premiere "Parasite" Music Video

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Parasite," the new music video by Aeges.

The song is from Bad Blood, the split 7-inch Aeges and Dust Moth released in the fall via The Mylene Sheath.

"Parasite" was engineered and mixed by the band's own Kemble Walters at Canshaker/The Closet in LA and mastered by Brad Boatright at Audioseige.

Dust Moth's contribution to the 7-inch is a track called "Toto." Artwork and design were handled by Jason Craig. You can order the physical version of Bad BloodHERE and the digital version HERE.

For more about Aeges, visit their Facebook page. For more about The Mylene Sheath, visit mylenesheath.com.