Exclusive Song Premiere: Aeges —"Parasite"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Parasite," a new song by Aeges.

The song is from Bad Blood, the split 7-inch Aeges and Dust Moth are releasing October 29 via The Mylene Sheath.

"Parasite" was engineered and mixed by the band's own Kemble Walters at Canshaker/The Closet in LA and mastered by Brad Boatright at Audioseige.

Dust Moth's contribution to the 7-inch is a track called "Toto." Artwork and design were handled by Jason Craig. You can pre-order Bad BloodHERE.

For more about Aeges, visit their Facebook page. For more about The Mylene Sheath, visit mylenesheath.com.