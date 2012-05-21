Exclusive: Stream "Mutilation" from The Cory Smoot Experiment

Last November, guitarist Cory Smoot passed away while on tour with Gwar.

In the wake of his untimely death, his final project — dubbed The Cory Smoot Experiment — is set to be released June 5 via Metal Blade, with all proceeds going to the Smoot Family Fund.

The project began in 2010 as a concept album, with Smoot intending to have his favorite singers from the Richmond, Virginia, metal scene — including Gwar's Dave Brockie and Lamb of God's Randy Blythe — contribute vocals to his instrumental tracks. When scheduling fell through, Smoot recorded vocals himself, christening the project The Cory Smoot Experiment.

Today, we've got the exclusive premiere of the track "Mutilation" from the album, When Worlds Collide. Stream it below.

You can find out more about the Smoot Family Fund and pre-order the album here.