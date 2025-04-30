“I emailed Brian Ball. I was like, ‘Hey, can you just slap six strings on there and a humbucker and send me one?’ He’s like, ‘No, I can’t’”: Cory Wong was on a quest for the perfect humbucker guitar – when an iconic bass design sparked a collaboration

News
By ( Guitarist, Total Guitar ) published

The StingRay II – which was unveiled at this year's NAMM – is the six-string, humbucker-laden twist on the iconic StingRay bass design

Cory Wong playing the StingRay II deluxe
(Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

Rhythm guitar maestro Cory Wong may have been a self-professed “Strat guy through and through”, but the need for more versatility in the form of a humbucker-equipped guitar – coupled with an off-kilter idea inspired by an iconic bass design – led him to knock on Ernie Ball's door. The rest, as they say, is history – or in this case, the StingRay II, which was officially unveiled this past NAMM.

“I just needed a guitar with humbuckers. If I go out on tour, I just want two guitars: I want a guitar that can do everything that the Strat doesn’t do,” Wong says of the collaboration in the newest issue of Guitarist.

As Wong puts it, he was in the market for a guitar that can deliver a range of sounds: something that delivers the “George Benson, Larry Carlton thing”, “screaming lead and driving punk thing in a bridge pickup”, and “something that’s just got the Earth, Wind & Fire, Prince, funky thing that’s different from the Strat”.

Ernie Ball Music Man: Stingray II in Collaboration with Cory Wong - YouTube Ernie Ball Music Man: Stingray II in Collaboration with Cory Wong - YouTube
Watch On

After realizing that it’s near-impossible to get all of those tones out of one guitar, he embarked on his quest for a companion to his Strat. However, despite testing different pickups and guitars, none of them stuck.

“Then one day, I was just scrolling the internet and I saw [Vulfpeck/Fearless Flyers bassist] Joe Dart texting me, he’s like, ‘Yo, so the Joe Dart Jr bass is coming out, check it out!’ And he sent me a picture,” he recalls. “This thing looks amazing. It’s basically just like a miniature StingRay, and it had one pickup and whatever.”

What followed was a real-life lightbulb moment. “I emailed Brian Ball [CEO of Ernie Ball Inc]. I was like, ‘Hey, can you just slap six strings on there and a humbucker and send me one?’ He’s like, ‘No, I can’t. That’s not how it works…’

“So it’s like, ‘Okay, well, have you guys ever made a StingRay guitar? Because that shape is really cool. You guys should make one. You should do it. It’d be so awesome.’”

A render and a couple of exchanges later, Wong was officially hooked. “I’m like, ‘It’s awesome!’ They’re like, ‘Okay, hold on. I feel like we’re kind of collaborating on this. How involved do you want to be in this?’ I said, ‘However involved you want me to be. Because what you’re doing right now is making the guitar that I want to be a companion to my Strat.’ So they said, ‘All right, let’s do this as a collaborative guitar.’”

Ernie Ball Music Man guitars designed in collaboration with Cory Wong

(Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

As for whether Wong managed to achieve the tone (or should should that be tones?) of his dreams, the answer is a resounding yes.

“I’m so stoked about this guitar. What it’s done is it’s really made it so that when I go on tour, I can bring my Strat and I can bring [the Music Man] for everything else, you know?” he gushes.

“It’s kind of interesting; everybody knows me as a Strat player, like that is my voice. But any professional guitar player who says, ‘Oh yeah, I just play one guitar,’ they’re lying. We all know that. [This guitar is] the perfect companion to the Strat, in every way.”

And, in other news, in his inaugural Guitar World column, Wong lays out the principles – and the mentality – of good rhythm playing, and how you can make it fun.

For more from Cory Wong, plus new interviews with Mike Campbell and Lita Ford, pick up issue 524 of Guitarist at Magazines Direct.

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about guitarists

“Dime is in there. I have a big Eddie Van Halen influence. The same goes for Eric Clapton. It all channels back to the blues”: Mark Morton explains why he’s jamming with Grace Bowers and Jason Isbell on his solo album – and those Gibson signature rumors

“He mostly played bass. I had a ’64 Strat that I got for $200. Tom didn’t really have a good electric, so I let him use that one”: How Mike Campbell and Tom Petty developed their Heartbreakers sound – with the help of some choice early gear picks

“Dime is in there. I have a big Eddie Van Halen influence. The same goes for Eric Clapton. It all channels back to the blues”: Mark Morton explains why he’s jamming with Grace Bowers and Jason Isbell on his solo album – and those Gibson signature rumors
See more latest
Most Popular
Guitarist Mike Campbell (R) performs with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers at the Tweeter Center Chicago July 15, 2005 in Tinley Park, Illinois
“He mostly played bass. I had a ’64 Strat that I got for $200. Tom didn’t really have a good electric, so I let him use that one”: How Mike Campbell and Tom Petty developed their Heartbreakers sound – with the help of some choice early gear picks
Lita Ford performs live on stage during the concert Rock Meets Classic at the Tempodrom on April 20, 2025 in Berlin, Germany
“I was auditioning guitar players. One guy comes in with that turquoise guitar. I looked at it and I thought, ‘That’s my guitar’”: Lita Ford had her prized B.C. Rich Mockingbird stolen – but crossed paths with it in the most bizarre circumstances
Epiphone Inspired by Gibson Custom collection
“Vintage looks and performance at an accessible price”: Epiphone expands its high-end Inspired by Gibson Custom Collection – and introduces a key upgrade to its 1959 Les Paul Standard reissue
Buddy Guy performs at Massey Hall on April 19, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario
“Muddy Waters and BB King, I knew ’em before they passed away, and they told me, ‘Man, if you outlive me, just try to keep the blues alive’”: Buddy Guy is still on the road – and he’s back on the big screen in Michael B. Jordan’s Sinners
Tyrone Vaughan of Royal Southern Brotherhood performs on stage at Barts on July 23, 2015 in Barcelona, Spain / Stevie Ray Vaughan plays guitar as he performs onstage at the Alpine Valley Music Theater, East Troy, Wisconsin, August 25, 1990.
“Stevie came to my 5th birthday and gave me a pawnshop Harmony. It didn’t have a gig bag, it had two paper grocery bags on either end”: Tyrone Vaughan descends from blues greatness – and SRV helped him start his guitar journey early
Mike Peters of The Alarm performs on stage in London, England circa 1987
“Live right up to the last breath and stay positive about the world, your family and the environment you live in”: Mike Peters, frontman of the Welsh band, The Alarm, has died aged 66
Guitar Center Guitar-A-Thon sale
Only one day left to save! Guitar Center’s massive Guitar-A-Thon sale is nearly over, but there's still time to score $600 off a Gibson Les Paul, as well as hundreds of Fender, Martin and more
Finneas performs at Eventim Apollo on April 17, 2025 in London, England
“I can’t believe how complicated the parts she’s playing are. You just never know how those are coming to be in the studio”: FINNEAS reveals his surprise guitar hero whose playing left him scratching his head
Red Witch Apothecary Pedals
“It could be something you could bequeath to those you love”: Red Witch’s Apothecary pedals could outlast every other stompbox on your ’board – and even become family heirlooms
Fender Player II Limited-Edition Electric Guitar Moonlight Drive
“Take a lunar journey”: Guitar Center continues its big-brand collaborative hot streak and takes Fender on a Moonlight Drive with a trio of limited-edition Player II models