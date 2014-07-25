Learn Foundations of Jazz Guitar with '20 Essential Jazz Licks' DVD

Master the skills and stylistic techniques of jazz guitar playing in this feature-filled lick pack DVD, 20 Essential Jazz Licks ($14.95).

You'll learn the foundations of jazz guitar, including jazz-blues licks, how to apply the modes over different types of chords, bossa nova guitar style, how to play chords and melody together, chromatic chord tones, chord and passing tones, jazz waltz, and how to move in and out of the pentatonic scale while soloing.

Plus, the lessons cover a diverse range of techniques, including Django Reinhardt-style gypsy jazz runs, Wes Mongromery-style strummed octaves, Al Di Meola-style shred, and much, much more!

Learn to Play in the Style of:

Al Di Meola

Wes Montgomery

Les Paul

Django Reinhardt

Jim Hall

John Scofield

Pat Metheny

