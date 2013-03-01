March 2013 Guitar World: Stevie Ray Vaughan's 'Texas Flood' Turns 30, Black Veil Brides, Hot Pedal Roundup and More

The all-new March 2013 issue of Guitar World is available now!

Thirty years ago, Stevie Ray Vaughan took the world by storm with Texas Flood. As Sony releases the ultimate anniversary edition of that album, we celebrate the phenomenal rise of the last great blues guitar hero of the 20th century. An in-depth guide to the amps and effect pedals in SRV's arsenal.

And finally, the history of his beloved "Number One" Fender Stratocaster, the guitar he played throughout his brief, but brilliant career — complete with up-close, detailed images.

Black Veil Brides, the hottest act in metalcore, goes to extremes with Wretched and Divine: The Story of the Wild Ones, a massive new rock opera, complete with its own feature-length film.

The Great Pedal Roundup: Guitar World presents a selection of the coolest new stomp boxes — and a few tried-and-true standbys no guitarist should be without.

How do you build the perfect rock radio hit? Chad Kroeger, Corey Taylor, Lzzy Hale, Jason Hook and other leaders of the genre reveal their formulas for success.

Dear Guitar Hero: Peter Frampton takes 12 questions from readers. Find out about his long-lost 1954 Les Paul and more.

Four Songs with Tabs for Guitar and Bass!

Stevie Ray Vaughan - "Love Struck Baby"

Avenged Sevenfold - "Carry On"

Bruno Mars - "Locked Out of Heaven"

Rush - "Fly By Night"

California Metal Fest!

• Black Veil Brides

• Asking Alexandria

• Animals As Leaders

• Born of Osiris

• Killswitch Engage

... and much more!

