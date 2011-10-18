Trending

Photo Gallery: The Biggest Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Snubs

By

Every year around this time, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announces its list of nominees for the following year's class, an announcement that always brings with it a slew of "Yeah, but does it really matter if ______ isn't in the Hall of Fame?" and "_____!? They're not even a rock band!" type comments.

It's true, while the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame does have a pretty impressive membership -- AC/DC, Van Halen, Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath, Aretha Franklin -- there are always a lot of very important artists left out of the running. The perennial lists almost always include mentions of Rush, Kiss, and the like, but that only begins to scratch the surface of artists who have been snubbed by the HOF.

Below, you'll find a photo gallery of 29 bands and artists that we feel are sorely missing from the halls in Cleveland. Be sure to tell us if we missed anyone in the comments, and let us know who you think most deserves to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

(Note: We didn't include any of this year's nominees, which include The Cure and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts)

Image 1 of 29

Image 2 of 29

Image 3 of 29

Image 4 of 29

Image 5 of 29

Image 6 of 29

Image 7 of 29

Image 8 of 29

Image 9 of 29

Image 10 of 29

Image 11 of 29

Image 12 of 29

Image 13 of 29

Image 14 of 29

Image 15 of 29

Image 16 of 29

Image 17 of 29

Image 18 of 29

Image 19 of 29

Image 20 of 29

Image 21 of 29

Image 22 of 29

Image 23 of 29

Image 24 of 29

Image 25 of 29

Image 26 of 29

Image 27 of 29

Image 28 of 29

Image 29 of 29