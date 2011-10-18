Photo Gallery: The Biggest Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Snubs

Every year around this time, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announces its list of nominees for the following year's class, an announcement that always brings with it a slew of "Yeah, but does it really matter if ______ isn't in the Hall of Fame?" and "_____!? They're not even a rock band!" type comments.

It's true, while the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame does have a pretty impressive membership -- AC/DC, Van Halen, Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath, Aretha Franklin -- there are always a lot of very important artists left out of the running. The perennial lists almost always include mentions of Rush, Kiss, and the like, but that only begins to scratch the surface of artists who have been snubbed by the HOF.

Below, you'll find a photo gallery of 29 bands and artists that we feel are sorely missing from the halls in Cleveland. Be sure to tell us if we missed anyone in the comments, and let us know who you think most deserves to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

(Note: We didn't include any of this year's nominees, which include The Cure and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts)