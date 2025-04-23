“Our answer to everything players have asked for and more”: Neural DSP’s Nano Cortex had one major drawback – but now it’s been addressed with a huge free firmware update that takes on Kemper and TONEX

Neural DSP has announced NanOS 2.0.0 – a potentially game-changing firmware update for the Nano Cortex, which makes the biggest player-requested upgrades into a reality thanks to improved functionality and an expanded effects list.

Last year, Neural DSP – the mastermind behind the game-changing Quad Cortex – made a play to conquer the mini amp modeler market and take on Kemper’s Profiler Player and IK Multimedia’s TONEX by releasing the Nano Cortex.

The compact, screenless, ultra-powerful amp modeler and IR loader was only Neural DSP’s second hardware launch, and served as a major addition to the company’s portfolio. In essence, it aimed to offer Neural’s acclaimed digital guitar tones and Capturing tech to the masses in its most accessible format yet, and realized its vision for the ultimate all-in-one rig solution.

The pedal was launched to rave reviews (from this writer included), but the Nano Cortex was not without fault. Bold hardware choices aside (it didn’t have a screen, for instance), many were quick to note the limitations in its performance functions: it offered a strict fixed signal chain, and only a small handful of pre and post effects, which couldn’t be swapped out.

Now, the NanOS 2.0.0 looks to rectify this, and has made a reality a couple of highly requested player specifications that look to make the Nano Cortex an even greater threat to the TONEX, which – thanks to its miniature sibling, the TONEX One – is proving itself to be the market’s most sought-after unit.

The big update here is the signal chain, its new-found flexibility and the sheer number of effects that have been added to the mix. Before, there was only room for one reverb, one chorus, transpose, noise gate, and one delay effect.

Notably, there was also no room for overdrives, EQs, wahs, compressors or other reverb/delay/modulation formats. This has now all changed. NanOS 2.0.0 introduces a total of 47 new effects and utility tools, which can be organized into the Nano Cortex’s signal chain.

Admittedly, the signal chain is the same – only two pre effects and three post effects can be put into the chain – but the much-improved control over what actually populates the chain will be a huge draw for players.

Indeed, the lack of built-in overdrives and greater choice of flagship effects was widely seen as a glaring negative for the Nano Cortex, so this update is no doubt a game-changer for the pedal.

Specifically, Neural DSP has added a range of effects inspired by iconic and well-known stompboxes to the Nano Cortex ecosystem. Room, Hall, Modulated, Ambience and Cave reverbs are now available, as is Tape Delay, Digital Delay, Dual Delay, Circular Delay and Dual Reverse Delay.

As for modulation, there is now the MX Flanger, which is based off the MXR M117R; Dream Chorus, inspired by the TC Electronic Dreamscape; MX Vibes, inspired by the MXR UniVibe; and more.

There are also a host of new overdrives based on the Fulltone OCD, ProCo Rat, Ibanez TS808, Xotic RC Booster, Dunlop Fuzz Face and more, while eight new compressors – again, inspired by popular units by the likes of Universal Audio and SSL – can also be found.

As mentioned, these still fit into the fixed seven-slot signal chain – two of which are reserved for the amp Capture and IR – and so while orthodox effects switching may still take a while to work around, there is no doubt NanOS 2.0.0 marks a huge step up for the Nano Cortex.

NanOS 2.0.0 isn’t just an update – it’s a product expansion so dramatic that it’s enabling the Nano Cortex to reach its full potential

And that’s not to mention the functional updates, too. There’s also an input gate and an IR Loader Global Bypass function.

“NanOS 2.0.0 isn’t just an update – it’s a product expansion so dramatic that it’s enabling the Nano Cortex to reach its full potential,” Neural DSP CEO Doug Castro tells Guitar World. “Players can now build and control their entire sound with one compact unit that is portable enough to take anywhere.

“We’ve built the tools, the effects, and the flexibility to let you play anywhere. No computer, no extra gear, no compromises.”

On paper, it’s a huge development, not just for Neural DSP and the Nano Cortex but also for the wider amp modeler market.

An update of this sort was always expected to take place, and many players would have liked this sort of functionality right from the get-go, but now such versatility has finally arrived, the Nano Cortex suddenly looks even more appealing in the face of competition from Kemper and IK Multimedia.

Not to mention that this update is free – something that’s not always a given in this corner of the gear world, especially with Kemper charging up to $179 for its own updates.

“Nano Cortex was designed to deliver professional sound in a radically compact form – and with NanOS 2.0.0, it’s now even more powerful, flexible, and inspiring to play,” adds Castro.

“This update reflects everything we believe modern gear should be: uncompromising in sound, intuitive in design, and ready for any studio, stage, or session.”

Neural DSP co-founder Francisco Cresp continues, “As a musician, you never stop evolving. Neither do we. NanOS 2.0.0 is our answer to everything players have asked for and more. This is your tone, your way, with no compromises.”

To prove just how big this update is, Neural DSP has tapped Cory Wong, Henrik Linder, and Jack Gardiner for a new performance video filmed at the Matterhorn, Zermatt – powered only by the Nano Cortex, portable speakers and a USB power bank.

Head over to Neural DSP to find out more.