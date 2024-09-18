“This has been part of the vision for a long time – pretty much when the Quad Cortex came out”: Neural DSP takes the fight to TONEX and Kemper by unveiling the Nano Cortex – its vision of the ultimate compact all-in-one rig solution

By
published

The Quad Cortex's first sibling works as an amp modeler, effects processor and IR loader – and lets players model any amp, cab or drive pedal using Neural DSP's celebrated Capture tech

Neural DSP Nano Cortex
(Image credit: Neural DSP)

Neural DSP has bolstered its pedal lineup by unveiling the Nano Cortex – a tiny-yet-powerful amp modeler, IR loader, effects processor and Capture device that ushers in a new era for the celebrated digital guitar gear company.

News of the Nano Cortex’s imminent arrival emerged earlier this week following some online leaks and a couple of, erm, interesting teaser videos, which hinted at the forthcoming unveiling of a new Neural DSP pedal.

Image 1 of 4
Neural DSP Nano Cortex
(Image credit: Neural DSP)
Image 1 of 3
Neural DSP Nano Cortex
(Image credit: Neural DSP)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.