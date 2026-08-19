Zombie fade finishes, Nazgul pickups… Charvel’s new, mid-price Pro Plus Dinky DK24 models are aimed straight at the metal market
The new guitars are tailor-made for speed, but there’s more firepower than usual in the pickup department
Charvel has announced four new additions to its speedster-friendly Pro Plus Dinky DK24 model range, and they seem particularly primed for metal madness.
Three of them are HHs, with an HSS thrown in for those looking for something a wee bit more Strat-like. The latter is the only one of the bunch to feature the more typically Charvel combo of a Seymour Duncan Full Shred TB-10 humbucker at the bridge and Seymour Duncan Custom Flat Strat SSL-6 single-coils in the middle and neck.
The HHs are the eyebrow-raisers – all three are armed with a Seymour Duncan Nazgul ’bucker at the bridge and a Seymour Duncan Sentient ’bucker by the neck. With those, we reckon, we’ve moved beyond shred and into straight metal territory.
Moving to hardware, the HSS again stands out from its siblings with a WVS130-2p tremolo bridge. Two of the HHs boast dive bomb-primed, recessed, double-locking Floyd Rose 1500 Series trems, while another has a Charvel HT6 string-through-body hardtail bridge.
The hardtail model is also unique in its Ash Dinky body – its brethren are built from Basswood bodies. One thing all four have in common, though, is 24 stainless steel jumbo frets.
But let’s talk about those finishes, eh? Alongside your more reserved blacks and whites (that HH FR EB Crimson Eclipse is suave), there are the HSS 2PT QM’s two loud colorways: Amber Tiger Eye and the none-more metal Zombie Fade.
The new Pro Plus Dinky DK24s range in price from $1,199 at the low end (the HH HT EB Crème White) to $1,399 at the high end (the HH FR QM EB and both HSS 2PT QM models).
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These happen to be the company’s first new models since the death of its founder and namesake, Wayne Charvel. Though he hadn’t been associated with the company in decades, Charvel’s legacy as one of the fathers of the custom shop revolution, and the so-called Superstrat, can certainly be felt in them.
For more info on the guitars, visit Charvel.
Jackson is Operations Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.
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