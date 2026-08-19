Ibanez teams up with metal god Wes Hauch for a 7-string Iceman signature, but fans are only talking about one thing: the price

Wes Hauch is one of the tidiest technical metal players on the planet – his electrifying solos have lit up punishing cuts from the likes of Alluvial and The Black Dahlia Murder. Now he has a well-deserved Ibanez signature guitar to his name – but the price tag is blowing as many minds as his playing has.

The Ibanez Custom Shop ICWH727 Wes Hauch Signature Iceman 7-String looks the part: trans black finish, Lo-Pro Edge trem, black hardware, that lower horn scoop. Fans were hyped. Then they saw the price.

Preorders for the Hauch model have gone live at Axe Palace for $9,999, and let’s just say that the reaction has been mixed – a quick scroll of the YouTube and Instagram comments reveals responses that vary from “crazy” to “delusional”.

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No, the ICWH727 doesn’t look like a $10,000 flame top from Gibson or PRS. But this Iceman is priced the way it is because it’s being built at the Ibanez Custom Shop in Japan by master-builder Sugi and his team.

That’s the same workshop where Meshuggah’s iconic M8M was crafted, which had a list price of $9,066 at the time of its launch in 2013.

And lest we forget that a significantly more affordable Indonesian-built version of that model, the $1,699 M8M, followed a year later. Let’s hope the Hauch follows suit.

Wes Hauch Signature Guitar ICWH727 | Ibanez - YouTube Watch On

Anyway, what are the specs on this thing?

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Wood-wise, you’re looking at an African mahogany body with premium flame maple top, and set-neck construction with a three-piece maple-purpleheart neck at 27” scale.

That neck is a slim Wizard 7 variety, with a rosewood fingerboard and 24 jumbo frets that have received the Ibanez Custom Shop fret-edge treatment.

Naturally, Hauch’s signature Seymour Duncan Jupiter Rails humbuckers are onboard to deliver high-gain output paired with enhanced articulation and midrange.

(Image credit: Ibanez)

We mentioned the Lo-Pro Edge tremolo earlier, which comes with recessed fine tuners and locking studs. Hipshot open-gear machineheads and a single volume control round out the spec.

According to Axe Palace, it’s “the first ever commercially available Ibanez Custom Shop 7-string, and the first Japan-built Iceman model in over 30 years”, which makes it something of a historic release.

Let’s just hope a more affordable version lands before too long, because fans are stoked on everything else about this guitar.

For more information, head to Ibanez.