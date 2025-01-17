Guitars signed by Paul McCartney, Slash, Bruce Springsteen, Sheryl Crow, Olivia Rodrigo and many more to be auctioned off in support of leading music charity
Over 60 one-of-a-kind items donated or signed by music stars are up for auction, with proceeds going to MusiCares, whose vital work includes supporting musicians impacted by the wildfires in Los Angeles
More than 60 one-of-a-kind items, including guitars signed by Paul McCartney, Slash, Neil Young, Bruce Springsteen, Sheryl Crow, and Olivia Rodrigo, will be auctioned on February 2 via Julien's Auctions, with all proceeds benefiting the leading music industry charity MusiCares.
“Year after year, our partnership with Julien's Auctions helps MusiCares provide vital support to the music community. The generosity of artists and fans fuels our mission to care for those who make music possible,” comments Laura Segura, Executive Director of MusiCares.
Amongst the memorabilia, highlights include a 2023 Martin DX-2E X Series Special acoustic signed by a host of music stars, including McCartney, Crow, the Eagles, Jon Bon Jovi, and Brandi Carlile, estimated to sell for between $3,000 and $5,000, and a 2024 Fender American Vintage II 1951 Telecaster in butterscotch finish, donated and autographed by Bruce Springsteen, with bids already exceeding its $4,000 estimate.
Other noteworthy guitars include a 1995 Gibson Les Paul Studio in Wine Red finish signed by Neil Young (estimated at $2,000-$4,000), a 2024 Gibson Slash Les Paul Standard in November Burst finish autographed by Slash ($2,000-$4,000), and a 2009 Squier Avril Lavigne Telecaster signed by Olivia Rodrigo ($1,000-$2,000).
The auction will take place live at The Recording Academy in Santa Monica, California, and online through Julien's official website. For more information about this auction, visit Julien's.
In addition to its ongoing work providing critical health and welfare services to the music community, MusiCares has also launched a new initiative to provide immediate assistance to musicians and music industry professionals affected by the Los Angeles wildfires.
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.
