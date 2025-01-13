“Los Angeles musicians and artists, we’re with you, and we’re here to help”: Guitar Center launches initiative to replace music gear destroyed by L.A. wildfires

In the midst of devastating wildfires that have impacted hundreds of thousands of Los Angeles residents, Guitar Center has announced it is offering to replace instruments and gear destroyed in the blaze.

Through its Guitar Center Music Foundation, the retailer is accepting submissions for one-time grants to replace gear and/or instruments. The initiative is currently open to L.A.-based musicians and music programs – including in-school or after-school music classes, as well as community and music therapy programs. Proof of loss or address is one of the key requirements.

Submissions are open until February 28 via the official Guitar Center Music Foundation website.

MusiCares is also stepping up to the plate to provide both immediate and long-term support to music professionals affected by the disaster, including $1,500 in financial assistance to cover short-term costs incurred from evacuations and a $500 grocery card.

The charity is committed to supporting professionals with “considerable impact, including medical issues, damaged music equipment or longer-term relocation needs.”

To be eligible for support, musicians and music professionals need to have worked in the music industry “in any capacity” for at least three years or be credited on six commercially released recordings. Professionals are encouraged to reach out to musicaresrelief@musicares.org to request support.

After NAMM CEO John Mlynczak announced that the 2025 show is expected to go ahead as planned, the NAMM Foundation has committed $50,000 to support “NAMM members, employees of NAMM member companies, music education programs, and music makers affected by the January 2025 fires.”

Aid will be distributed based on needs assessments, and the foundation will provide more details about the application process in the coming weeks. Organizations and individuals wishing to donate to this fund can do so via The NAMM Foundation website.

Sweet Relief Musicians Fund is another organization offering immediate financial assistance to music industry professionals impacted by the wildfires. Grantees must have worked in the industry for at least three years, with more than 50 percent of their income derived from employment in the industry or as musicians, and require proof of music industry employment, a biography, and documentation of loss to be eligible. For more information, head to Sweet Relief.

Now in their seventh consecutive day, the Los Angeles wildfires continue to rage. The death toll has risen to 24, with approximately 105,000 residents still under mandatory evacuation orders and 87,000 under evacuation warnings. The disaster is the most destructive in L.A.'s history, with losses expected to exceed $250 billion.