Jim Dunlop Effect Pedal Throwdown, Round 1: EVH95 Eddie Van Halen Cry Baby Vs. ZW95 Zakk Wylde Cry Baby

In GuitarWorld.com's latest readers poll — the first annual Jim Dunlop Effect Pedal Throwdown — we're pitting Dunlop, MXR and Way Huge pedals against each other in a no-holds-barred shootout.

Thirty-two stompboxes will go head to head — or toe to toe, if you prefer — culminating with the crowning of the king of Dunlop pedals.

You can check out the beginning bracket — with all 32 competing pedals — in the Scribd.com window below (Be sure to click on the "full screen" button in the lower-right-hand corner to expand the bracket).

The bracket will be updated after every matchup, and matchups will take place pretty much every day. Each competing pedal will accompanied by a demo video created by the Jim Dunlop company, and you'll always find a photo gallery of the competing pedals at the bottom of each matchup.

Meet the Combatants

Dunlop Eddie Van Halen Signature Cry Baby Wah

The EVH Wah was developed after intensive design collaboration with the legendary guitarist, Eddie Van Halen. Early on in the process, Eddie handed over his “Holy Grail” Cry Baby—a standard Cry Baby customized in the early Nineties with a more vocal-like, High Q inductor and a wider frequency sweep.

Amazingly, we found that over the years Eddie’s unique wah style, which uses mostly the middle range of the pedal’s action, had carved his own curve into the pot’s resistive element, making the middle range even more defined and increased the low-end sweep. Our clones of the worn-in pot and hand-selected inductor give the new EVH Wah Wah the same “Holy Grail” feel and tone, and its true hardwire bypass, dual bright blue bypass LEDs, and graphics based on the black and yellow-striped guitar featured on Van Halen II round out this EVH-approved Cry Baby with a voice and look all its own.

Dunlop Zakk Wylde Signature Cry Baby Wah

Modern Cry Baby Master Zakk Wylde and Dunlop have joined forces to deliver the toughest, meanest wah pedal on the planet. Built from the ground up with great tone and rugged durability in mind, this pedal can stand up to the crushing stomp of metal's reigning king of lead guitar.

The Wylde Wah features a heavy-duty raw-metal casing and road worthy components to withstand years of ass-kicking abuse. With guts that have been finely tuned to Zakk's specs, this wah is specially voiced to deliver an extra thick and cutting tone.

Jim Dunlop Effect Pedal Throwdown