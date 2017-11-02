Ernie Ball Music Man Unveils John Petrucci Signature NOMAC Majesty Guitar

Ernie Ball Music Man has unveiled the John Petrucci Signature Nomac Majesty Guitar.

The guitar—which is limited to 21 pieces—was inspired by Dream Theater's 2016 album, The Astonishing.

It features dual humbuckers with custom laser cut pickup covers, an ebony fretboard featuring a 15 piece abalone Majesty inlay which spans the 11th, 12th, and 13th frets, six omniscient eye acrylic screens framed in hand bent stainless steel surrounding a laser carved, hand painted NOMAC shield and three custom red anodized aluminum knobs inset with 1.62 carats of 5mm rose cut black diamonds in 14 karat white gold bezels.

The guitar also features an enumerated back plate fabricated with a cosmetic circuit board design, a laser etched aluminum nameplate, a manually machined, black anodized aluminum NOMAC medallion which sits below the tremolo—featuring backlit eyes made of 3 rubies set in white gold— and a hand signed certificate of authenticity.

The John Petrucci Signature Nomac Majesty Guitar is available now.

For more information on the guitar and how to purchase it, step right this way.