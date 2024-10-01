Everybody knows John Petrucci for his God-like shredding abilities, but the Dream Theater virtuoso’s next-level rhythm playing deserves more attention

By
( )
published

We examine the different approaches Petrucci takes for world-building with metal riffs – playing in different time signatures and executing them with on-point precision

Against a backdrop of celestial stage lights, John Petrucci plays a riff on his signature Ernie Ball Music Man JP15 7-string
(Image credit: Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images)

When it comes to rhythm guitar, Dream Theater’s amazing six and seven-stringer John Petrucci moves between ‘wall of sound’ powerchords to fast, thrash-inspired phrases, intricate melodic motifs, and lush, clean, arpeggiated chord progressions.

With progressive rock bands Rush and Yes being a significant influence on the members of Dream Theater, time signature changes are never far away. This often results in rhythm patterns and riffs becoming extended or shortened as they explore thematic variations.

Jamie Hunt
Jamie Hunt

Jamie is a regular contributor to Guitar Techniques and Total Guitar magazines. He is also a Principal Lecturer in guitar and live performance at BIMM Bristol. Alongside this, he shares seven string guitar duties with Steve Smyth (ex-Testament, ex-Nevermore, Forbidden), in the modern thrash metal band One Machine. Additionally, Jamie is the UK brand ambassador for ESP guitars, where he creates product demos and delivers clinics across the UK and throughout the Scandinavian countries. More recently, he co-created the ESP School of Metal Guitar, where a team of versatile metal guitarists break down all things heavy.