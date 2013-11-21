Review: The IceStand by D&A Guitar Gear

I’m guilty of having committed a serious crime: I've leaned my guitar against my amp or in a corner when playing out.

Why do I do this? I’m a minimalist when it comes to the gear I bring to a gig.

D&A Guitar Gear has released the IceStand. It’s touted as a guitar or bass stand that can fit in a gigbag and be set up in two simple steps, all while weighing less than your average 20-foot guitar cable.

So now I have no excuse; there are no small parts to lose in the abyss of a dimly lit club, and it will fit easily into my guitar or cable bag. Folded up, it can even fit into a coat or pants pocket, but that might drum up some weird looks at the gas station before or after the gig.

There are two IceStand models: the Electric and the Acoustic. The Acoustic model is taller with a wider base, 5 and a half inches vs. the Electric model’s 2-and-a-half-inch base. The IceStand is built from a durable translucent material. All parts that come in contact with your guitar are coated in a black polymer material to avoid unwanted scratch marks.

The stand comes with a lifetime guarantee against manufacturing defects. I’ve dropped and stepped on both of my IceStands in the few short weeks we’ve been together, and they’ve been completely forgiving.

I’d recommend these to just about any guitarist or bassist for home or gig use. My only caution would be to players who use oddly shaped instruments. My B.C. Rich Mockingbird and Fender Jazz Bass sat on a slight angle, potentially putting them in danger of an unobservant pet or drunk lead singer. Pictured below, I have a Strat, P-bass, Les Paul and dreadnought acoustic sitting perfectly on the IceStand.

Web: heydna.com

Street Price: $26.99 Electric model, $29.99 Acoustic model

You can't believe everything you read on the Internet, but Billy Voight is a gear reviewer, bassist and guitarist from Pennsylvania. He has Hartke bass amps and Walden acoustic guitars to thank for supplying some of the finest gear on his musical journey. Need Billy's help in creating noise for your next project? Drop him a line at thisguyonbass@gmail.com.