"I never use my tube amp at home now, because I have a Spark Live": 5 reasons you should be picking up the Positive Grid Spark Live in the massive Guitar Month sale

Despite the huge popularity of amp modeling, I honestly can’t ever see a world where I won’t use my tube amp for gigging or rehearsing with my band. That said, I never use my tube amp at home now because I have a Spark Live. It’s one of the most versatile bits of gear I’ve picked up in the past few years, and now it’s available with a nice $50 discount in the Positive Grid International Guitar Month sale .

Spark Live has become my go-to for home use thanks to the combination of excellent amp models, huge effects selection, and overall superb sound quality. In my work as a reviewer, its versatility allows it to be used for a wide range of instruments and devices.

I often run my HX Stomp amp modeler through it, as well as using it to test microphones, synthesizers, guitar pedals, and anything else that passes across my review desk. I’ve also taken it to practice on multiple occasions to use as a wedge monitor, and to monitor other instruments alongside a very loud full band, passing the volume test with flying colors.

It might not be your first consideration when looking at a new guitar amp , so here are 5 reasons I think it could be the right amp for you.

1. It sounds amazing

(Image credit: Future/Daryl Robertson)

As with all the Positive Grid smart amps, the Spark Live features a huge selection of modeled amps and effects for you to sink your teeth in to. All the classic amp models you’d expect are available whether it’s a Fender clean tone, Marshall crunch, or Mesa high gain and they sound fantastic.

There’s also a myriad of effects to choose from, whether you want to add a touch of Klon-inspired overdrive or totally saturate your tone with tape delay. The sheer variety of sounds available means you might never need another amp or pedal again for home practice, as it can cover so many great sounds just on its own.

Whether I'm playing my guitar through it or streaming tunes on my phone via Bluetooth, Spark Live perfectly delivers superb sound quality, which is why I've found myself coming back to it time and time again when I'm playing at home.

2. It can get properly loud

Rated at 150 watts, the Spark Live can get seriously loud if you need it to. It performed admirably when I took it to practice to use as a monitor speaker and to run a synthesizer through it, keeping up with a full band in a loud, poorly treated rehearsal room. It’s got two 1-inch tweeters and two 6.5-inch woofers which deliver plenty of oomph, and two reflex ports ensure excellent bass reproduction.

It also sounds great at low volumes too, so the same amp that does the job in the rehearsal room can also work for quiet practice at home. Whether I just feel like noodling for a little bit or I want to play a bit louder while everyone is out of the house, Spark Live can play a huge variety of roles.

3. It's (relatively) lightweight

(Image credit: Future/Daryl Robertson)

So while it’s probably not as sprightly as your average practice amp , it’s certainly much more friendly for your lower back than a tube amp. I find the Spark Live to be an easy one-handed carry, and it’s got a nice quality handle too that makes it comfortable to hold for long periods of time - like when you’re waiting for your bassist to lug their cab down or up a set of stairs.

You can also use it horizontally or vertically, so if you’re lacking space where you practice it can still fit in nicely despite the comparatively large size. The recessed handle at the back makes it easy to manipulate when you're using it in this format.

It also comes in handy as a stool if you haven’t got anywhere to sit, and I’ve used it as a platform for filming guitar pedal videos. These uses might not be recommended by PG themselves, but they've definitely helped me out when I needed it!

4. It works as an FRFR speaker

One of my favorite ways to use the Spark Live is as an FRFR speaker for an amp modeler. Whether it’s my own HX Stomp or reviewing different kinds of floor modelers like the Universal Audio UAFX Enigmatic or the Neural DSP Nano Cortex. It provides a nice neutral base to let the amp models do their thing.

Using the stereo inputs on the back, you can also run stereo effects, which sound nice and wide through the speakers. I did find I needed to tweak the master EQ section a little bit though, as it was slightly bass-heavy for my taste but once this was done, I had no problem getting my amp modelers to sound like the real deal.

5. You can use it as a stage monitor

(Image credit: Future/Daryl Robertson)

One of the coolest and most useful parts of the Spark Live is the little kickback stand that allows you to use it like a wedge monitor. Of course, this works great when using it live or in the rehearsal space, but it’s also a great feature for guitarists, as it gets the sound more towards your ears instead of blasting at your legs.

There’s also a pole mount if you did want to use it more like a traditional PA speaker, whether you’re running an amp modeler through it or you just want to blast some tunes at a party. They’re two small features, but definitely add up to making the Spark Live a hugely versatile way to perform with your guitar.